National Guard general seeks to block removal of helicopters

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona National Guard's top general is asking members of Congress to temporarily block the scheduled removal of attack helicopters from a National Guard unit based at Silverbell Army Heliport in Marana.

Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire says the Army's decision to eliminate some National Guard attack reconnaissance units flying AH-64 Apache helicopters "will have irreversible effects" on the service's aviation capability.

McGuire expressed "great concern" about the situation in a letter to Sen. John McCain and other lawmakers who lead the House and Senate armed services committees.

McGuire's letter says the affected Arizona unit's aircraft are scheduled to be removed Friday under the Army's decision. He asks that the lawmakers block transfers of the aircraft until delegation members have time to weigh in with top Army officials.