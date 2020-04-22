National forests across Arizona impose campfire restrictions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — All six national forests around Arizona are imposing campfire restrictions to protect the health and safety of employees and communities during the coronavirus outbreak.

The restrictions were announced Tuesday by U.S. Forest Service officials for the Southwest Region. Officials previously imposed a similar order for national forests in New Mexico. In Arizona, the prohibition applies to the Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino, Coronado, Kaibab, Prescott and Tonto forests.

The campfire prohibition applies through June 30. Officials say they’re taking the step to prevent the drawdown of fire and medical resources to unwanted human-caused wildfires and to reduce firefighter exposure to COVID-19.

