National Career Fairs to host hiring event

TUCSON, Ariz - National Career Fairs will be hosting a free career fair for all job seekers next month.

The vent is scheduled to be held at the Hilton Tucson located at 7600 E. Broadway on February 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be hundreds of job opportunities to help take your career to the next level.

Career represented at this event include customer service, accounting, finance, insurance, retail, restaurant and more.

For more information, visit naitonalcareerfairs.com or call 877-561-5627.