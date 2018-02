TUCSON, Ariz. - Job seekers, this is your chance to obtain a new career.

On Tuesday, February 6 the National Career Fairs Hiring Event is taking place at the Hilton Tucson East at 7600 E. Broadway from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Participating Employers:

U.S. Border Control

C3/Customer Contact Channels

iQor

EKS Group, LLC

Hilton Tucson East

Job Opportunities:

Banquet Server

Banquet Set-up

Line Cook

General Maintenance

Restaurant Bartender

Restaurant Busser

Restaurant Server

Front Desk Supervisor

AM/PM Public Area Attendant

Room Attendant Customer Service Agents

Call Center Customer Service Representative

Bilingual Call Center Customer Service Representative

For more information, you can call (877) 561-5627 or visit their website at nationalcareerfairs.com.