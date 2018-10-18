Naco sewage flow temporarily stopped, Cochise County officials say

TUCSON, Ariz. - The flow of raw sewage into a southern Arizona community may be over.

According to a press release from Cochise County, a sewage leak from Mexico into the town of Naco hasn't been flowing for the past 36 hours. County officials say more than 8.1 million gallons of sewage have spilled into the area since the flow began on Sept. 9.

“These are temporary fixes and we will continue to monitor the flow on a daily basis,” said Gabe Lavine, Cochise County Emergency Services Coordinator. “The County is also fully prepared to respond to any emergency incidents, should another significant leak occur.”

The county is also holding another free vaccination clinic for residents concerned about the leak. The clinic offers area residents the hepatitis A, hepatitis B and tetanus between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Naco Fire District on 2019 W. Martinez St.

The county says they've been working with state environmental health authorities to test the water, sewage and soil. Initial tests showed the amount of bacteria in the local water supply within safe limits, but soil testing in conjunction with the University of Arizona will focus on long-term impacts.