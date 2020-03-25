MVD: In-person services require appointments, license expirations extended

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is limiting office visits to only customers who need essential services that have to be in-person for the safety of the public.

Customers can process transactions through ServiceArizona, starting March 23 appointments will be required for any in-office services.

In addition, Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order March 19 extending expiration dates for customers whose license or permit expires between March 1 and Sept. 1, it'll be extended for six months.

“These extraordinary measures are needed because the safety of MVD customers and employees is our first priority,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said.

A new statewide customer service phone call-in system at 602-712-2700 will begin operations between 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Customers can call to set up an appointment that cannot be done over the phone.