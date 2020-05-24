Muslim Community Center of Tucson holding drive-by Eid celebration

TUCSON, Ariz. — To celebrate the end of Ramadan, The Muslim Community Center of Tucson is holding a drive-by Eid celebration Sunday.

The drive-through Takbeerat will take place from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to dress up and decorate their cars.

The center says it will be providing COVID-19 care packages, toys for children and a family photo booth.

Masks or face coverings are required, and participants should stay in their cars.

Due to advice from the Imam Council of Arizona, the center says it will not be holding its traditional Eid prayer.

Eid al-Fitr is a celebration marking the end of Ramadan fasting, as well as a time for reflection and prayer.

The drive through will take place at 5100 N. Kevy Pl.