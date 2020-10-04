Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson reopens to public Oct. 4

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson's Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) reopens to the public October 4.

The latest exhibition is all about about working from home. It features works by six artists, all of which live or work in the Tucson borderlands region.

MOCA is also taking precautions to make sure people stay safe, including limiting access to galleries outside of the main showroom.

Executive director Kate Green said "We're all hungry for opportunities – safe opportunities – to leave home, reasons to go out and be of course safe and socially distanced. Opportunities, to kind of excite our minds and our eyes again."

It held a members-only night, where the members of the museum were able to look at the new artwork before it reopens to the public Sunday.

Free admission is extended through the end fall.

For more information about MOCA Tucson, click here.