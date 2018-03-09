MUSD will give free meals to kids over spring break

TUCSON, Ariz. - Marana Unified School District is giving back during spring break from Monday - Friday, March 19-23.

The school created what they call the "Marana Cares Mobile" back in 2015 from a retired school bus and plan to give out free, healthy and delicious meals to students in need.

In a media release, Marana district superintendent, Dr. Doug Wilson, said:

"Marana Cares Mobile allows us to give back to the community by doing what is the very best for children. Nutrition and health are critical to a child's ability to learn and be successful. This service allows us to meet those needs during times when students are not at school so they are better prepared to return to school ready to learn."

The handicap accessible bus will be continuously heated or cooled depending on the weather and will have areas for people to eat inside and outside of the bus. Along with delicious food, the mobile unit will offer free Wi-fi, Chromebook where they can read and interact with other kids.

At Sandario Road and Anthony location, they will be out from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

At the 6560 West El Tiro Road location, they will be out from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Since its initial creation, the amazing Marana Cares Mobile has served a total of 5,200 meals.

If you would like to learn more, call (520)-682-4774 or visit them at https://www.maranausd.org/mcm.