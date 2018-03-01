Marana Unified students get a shopping spree with Marana Police

TUCSON, Ariz. - On Saturday 25, volunteers for the Marana Police Department hosted the first "Shop with a Volunteer/Shop with a Cop" event.

Thirty-five students from the Marana Unified School District went to Kohl's for a shopping spree.

Students were picked based in their needs and represented from all ages, from elementary to emancipated high school senior.

"These children and families are being selected by the school district as those who need help with some basic needs for the kids," said Marana Police Department Volunteer Thomas Cox in a press release.

The funds for the event were raised a few months ago at the Pride for the Patch golf tournament for first responders, military, and military veterans.

Cox said, "The plan with the proceeds from the event was to help out Marana community." Along with the funds, Kohl's also offered 25 percent off everything in the store.

The students were able to buy new clothing and shoes as well as other necessities.