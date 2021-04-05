MUSD rolls out school bus tracking app

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Unified School District has a new app that provides real-time information about bus transportation to parents.

Edulog, a mobile app, tracks bus stop times and locations, and the location of where a school bus currently is. The app also allows users the option of receiving a notification of when a school bus is getting close to help with pick-up and drop-off times.

The app does not track students on the bus or identifies the stop where students got off.

More information about how to download and use the app can be found here.