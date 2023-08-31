MUSD awarded certificate for 'Safe, Supportive and Collaborative' schools

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Unified School District just received a Level 1 Certification for having 'Safe, Supportive and Collaborative' Schools. It's all part of a program the district has been working on this past year.

Participating in that program is Gladden Farms Elementary 3rd grade Teacher Elaine Quijada.

She has a social contract written on the wall of her classroom. She says it's a contract her students agreed on. That contract was just one step in her work to provide students a safe environment.

"I have an affirmation station that the kids are able to use to just make nice comments to their peers," Quijada said. "To really build that community and that respectful culture."

The district recently received its Level 1 High Reliability School Certification, a milestone in the Marzano Resources program in which MUSD is participating. To attain the certification, schools must first meet the criteria in the program's research-based framework that "take(s) proactive steps to ensure student success."

They say that includes a supportive, collaborative environment, that will ultimately help the students be successful as they prepare for higher learning.

"I'm excited after the end of our first year and working with the Marzano team," Dr. Dan Streeter, MUSD Superintendent, said. "Every single school in the Marana Unified School District has achieved level one certification."

To get level 1 school leaders had to collect and analyze data and show their actions for school culture.

"The process is that we continue to look at our practices. So every year, I'm going to look at how we celebrate students," Naya Persaud, Gladden Farms Elementary School Principal, said. "How do I bring more families on board? How do I welcome new students to this campus? What are the ways that we can grow not just instructionally but also provide avenues for our community to grow and for everyone to feel safe on the campus?"

Marzano Resources says to meet its criteria, schools don't necessarily have to adjust what they're already doing—many schools participating in the program already have school activities in place that help create the positive learning environment that goes hand-in-hand with common learning standards.

Certified Level 1 Marana Schools:



Butterfield Elementary School

Coyote Trail Elementary

DeGrazia Elementary

Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8

Estes Elementary

Gladden Farms Elementary

Ironwood Elementary

Marana High School

Marana Middle School

MCAT High School

Mountain View High School

Picture Rocks Elementary

Quail Run Elementary

Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary School

Roadrunner Elementary

Tortolita Middle School

Twin Peaks K-8