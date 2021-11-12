Watch
Murray back at practice, Cardinals prep for Panthers

Quarterback Kyler Murray was back at practice on Friday, potentially giving the Arizona Cardinals a boost heading into Sunday’s home game against the Carolina Panthers. AP photo.
Posted at 12:14 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 14:14:23-05

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Quarterback Kyler Murray was back at practice on Friday, potentially giving the Arizona Cardinals a boost heading into Sunday’s home game against the Carolina Panthers.

Murray missed a game for the first time in his three-year career last weekend against the San Francisco 49ers because of an ankle injury.

Backup Colt McCoy played well in Murray’s absence, completing 22 of 26 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown in Arizona’s 31-17 victory.

The 24-year-old Murray is one of the league’s top MVP candidates through the first half of the season. He's completed nearly 73% of his passes for 2,276 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

