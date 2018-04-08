Murder victims honored in Pima County with Candlelight Vigil

TUCSON, Ariz. - The community and law enforcement took time to remember and honor murder victims on Saturday.

A Candlelight Vigil at the Children's Memorial Park gave survivors the chances to light candles and write messages to their loved ones. Those messages were then burned in a fire pit.

This vigil is hosted by Homicide Survivors, Inc. and kicks off National Crime Victims' Rights Week, from April 8th - 14th. This year's theme is "Expand the Circle: Reach All Victims."

The week is meant to promote victims' rights as well as honor crime victims and the people who advocate on their behalf.

Some of the speakers at the Candlelight Vigil include Deputy Pima County Attorney Jonathan Mosher, Tucson Police Chief Chris Mangus, and family members of murder victims.

The Pima County Attorney's Office Victim Services Division will be at the vigil so community members can learn more about the resources available to crime victims in Pima County.