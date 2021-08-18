Murder-for-hire hitman loses Arizona Supreme Court appeal in children's eye surgeon's death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday, Aug. 16th, 2021, the Arizona Supreme Court denied the appeal of Ronald Bruce Bigger.

corrections.az.gov

A jury convicted him of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for the death of Pediatric Ophthalmologist Brian Stidham.

Bigger is serving concurrent prison terms of natural life.

Detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department solved the murder-for-hire plot when they were first called to a body found in the parking lot of a medical plaza on Oct. 5, 2004, in Tucson.

Detectives say Stidham's former business partner Bradley Schwartz hired Bigger to kill Stidham.

Schwartz is serving life for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He has a chance at parole after 25 years.