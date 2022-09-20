Multiple weapons found in cargo area of vehicle in Nogales Port of Entry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found five weapons inside a vehicle at the Nogales Port of Entry, according to Port Director Michael Humphries.
The vehicle was attempting to leave the U.S. when officers found four AK47 riles and an AK47 pistol inside the cargo area.
9/18: CBP officers working outbound ops at the Nogales POE stopped a vehicle attempting to leave the US with 4 AK47 assault rifles and an AK47 pistol hidden in the cargo area of a vehicle. These weapons were most likely intended for Transnational Criminal Organizations in Mexico pic.twitter.com/81owvgVTxJ— Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) September 20, 2022
Director Humphries says the weapons were likely for criminal organizations in Mexico.
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.