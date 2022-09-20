Watch Now
Multiple weapons found in cargo area of vehicle in Nogales Port of Entry

Posted at 11:50 AM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 14:50:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found five weapons inside a vehicle at the Nogales Port of Entry, according to Port Director Michael Humphries.

The vehicle was attempting to leave the U.S. when officers found four AK47 riles and an AK47 pistol inside the cargo area.

Director Humphries says the weapons were likely for criminal organizations in Mexico.

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

