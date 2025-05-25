Watch Now
Multiple vehicles, structures burning in auto yard fire on Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fire at an auto yard on East Wyoming Street is burning through multiple vehicles and structures, prompting a full road closure in the area Saturday evening.

Tucson Fire crews are on the scene battling the flames. Officials say the fire broke out around 6:20 p.m., though the cause is still under investigation.

East Wyoming Street is closed to all traffic, and drivers are being urged to avoid the area while emergency crews work to contain the blaze. Heavy smoke is visible from surrounding neighborhoods, and the situation remains active.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates as more information becomes available.

