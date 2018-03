TUCSON, Ariz. - A crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck, is partially blocking I-10 near Alvernon.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, there are injuries as a result of the crash.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation eastbound I-10 lanes are closed at Alvernon.

There is no estimated reopening time.

