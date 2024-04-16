Multiple Vail schools evacuated due to phone call threat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Multiple campuses within the Vail School District were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after receiving three identical anonymous phone calls about a "bomb on campus," according to a spokesperson from the district.

As of about 12:45 p.m. the district confirmed with KGUN 9 that Desert Sky Middle School, Empire High School, and Cienega High School were coordinating evacuations with law enforcement.

From Vail School District:

"Within the last 30 minutes, we received the same anonymous phone call at Desert Sky Middle School, Empire High School, and Cienega High School that simply stated there was a bomb on campus and the person then hung up.



"We are coordinating with law enforcement who has advised each campus to evacuate buildings as a precaution.



"We are following our standard procedures to ensure all students are safe and buildings are cleared before any return.



"We are working hand in hand with law enforcement on this ongoing investigation.



"We will update as more information becomes available."

KGUN 9 will update this story when more information becomes available.