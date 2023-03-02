Multiple roads, areas temporarily closing due to Winter Storm Warning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service announced a Winter Storm Warning to happen Thursday, March 2, with heavy winds affecting several areas, including schools.

Vail School District sent a letter explaining all zero hour classes and zero hour bus routes are canceled for March 2.

Sierra Vista Unified School District made a post stating all schools in its district will be closed Thursday.

Tanque Verde School District sent a message to parents stating no transportation or bell schedule changes will be made. Parents are still advised to be aware of any road closures.

Pima County Sheriff's Department says roads at the base of Mt. Lemmon will be closed. Only residents and employees will be allowed on the road due to weather conditions.

Fort Huachuca will be closed and 'suspend normal operations,' which also includes its Accommodation School.

Some staff in Bisbee will have a late start following a Winter Storm Warning. Some staff, including Cochise County Superior Court, Administration Building staff and those in the Bisbee Justice Court will begin their day at 10 a.m. Thursday.