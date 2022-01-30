Multiple items stolen from inside church near 12th Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police investigated a burglary of a church near 12th Avenue Friday evening.

Officers responded to Iglesia Pasos de Fe located 530 W. Utah Street, near Utah Street after a 911 call was made, reporting that multiple items from inside the church were stolen overnight between Friday and Saturday. According to the department, upon arrival, officers took the report and processed the scene.

Police say there are currently no suspects in custody.

KGUN 9 spoke with the head pastor Luis Celaye, he says regardless of the items stolen, they will still hold services for the community.

"The message today was forgiveness and I know there was some church members that they were very upset. Everything that was taken was material, could be replaced. It's gonna take some time but we'll take care of it, but at least we were safe and nobody was here when that happened," Celaye said.

The church told KGUN 9 they took most items from inside the church, including the sound system, instruments, materials for children's class, toilet paper, decorations, bottled water.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

