Multiple fires along SR 79 being managed as Saddlebrooke Fire

SADDLEBROOKE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is responding to multiple fires along State Route 79, near mile marker 96, northwest of Oracle Junction.

The fires are being managed as a single incident, known as the Saddlebrooke Fire.

Additional engines and water tenders have been requested to support the resources from the Golder Ranch Fire District already engaged in firefighting efforts.

In an update, officials report that approximately 20 separate fires are burning along SR 79 from mile marker 96 to mile marker 114—a stretch of about 20 miles.

The fires vary in size, ranging from one-tenth of an acre to as large as 40 acres.

Despite the widespread nature of the incident, additional firefighting resources, including extra engines and tenders, have arrived.

Crews are making steady progress in containing the flames, and two state hand crews are en route to assist with full suppression efforts.

Drivers traveling along SR 79 should exercise caution, as fire crews are working near the roadway.

As of now, the Arizona Department of Transportation has not closed the highway, but motorists can check for real-time traffic updates at az511.com.

KGUN9 will continue to provide updates on the Saddlebrooke Fire as new information becomes available.