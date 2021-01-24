Multiple crashes cause delays on I-10 between Avra Valley and Tangerine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities have responded to the scene of at least three different vehicle crashes on Interstate 10 between Avra Valley and Tangerine Sunday.

Northwest Fire says the traffic crashes involve a total of ten vehicles on eastbound and westbound I-10.

No injuries have been reported, NWF says. Traffic is delayed in both directions at this time.

Marana Police and Arizona Department of Public Safety are also on scene.

At least 3 different traffic collisions, involving a total of 10 vehicles on both eastbound and westbound I-10 between Avra Valley and Tangerine. No injuries but traffic is slowed in both directions. @MaranaPD and @Arizona_DPS on scene. pic.twitter.com/NDeLRtahTr — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) January 24, 2021