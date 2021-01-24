Menu

Multiple crashes cause delays on I-10 between Avra Valley and Tangerine

Northwest Fire Department/Twitter
Authorities have responded to the scene of at least three different vehicle crashes on Interstate 10 between Avra Valley and Tangerine Sunday.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jan 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-24 15:55:44-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities have responded to the scene of at least three different vehicle crashes on Interstate 10 between Avra Valley and Tangerine Sunday.

Northwest Fire says the traffic crashes involve a total of ten vehicles on eastbound and westbound I-10.

No injuries have been reported, NWF says. Traffic is delayed in both directions at this time.

Marana Police and Arizona Department of Public Safety are also on scene.

