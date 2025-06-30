Multiple children rescued from Phoenix area hiking trail amid extreme heat

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire crews have been called to conduct multiple mountain rescues amid extreme heat in the Phoenix area on Sunday, including one involving multiple children.

North Mountain

The first incident occurred at North Mountain around 6:30 a.m. when fire crews were called to rescue a paraglider who was stuck on a power line.

The paraglider, only identified as a man, reportedly struck and damaged a power pole. The man was able to climb out of his harness and onto a rock before crews assisted him down the mountain.

He did not suffer any serious injuries.

South Mountain

In a separate incident before noon, fire crews were called to South Mountain for reports of multiple hikers in distress.

Fire officials say five adults and six children started a hike on Holbert Trail around 10 a.m. About two hours into their hike, multiple children started to complain of heat and exhaustion and were unable to continue.

Mountain rescue crews responded to their location and used “rapid cooling” techniques to help the hikers before using a “big wheel basket” to get a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old down the trail.

All of the hikers were assisted off the mountain, and no one required transport to the hospital for treatment.

Multiple Phoenix-area trails are shut down from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, including multiple South Mountain trails, due to the excessive heat.

Holbert Trail is one of the trails included in the trail closure.

"There were numerous signs posted stating that the trail was closed for hiking activity," Phoenix Fire officials say.

Dreamy Draw Park

A third mountain rescue was conducted at Dreamy Draw Park.

Phoenix Fire officials say a 55-year-old hiker who started a hike around 8 a.m. had to be helped down from the mountain after suffering from exhaustion on one of the trails. The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition for treatment.

Phoenix reached a high of 114º on Sunday, and an Extreme Heat Warning is in effect.

Make sure you are staying hydrated, limiting your time outside during the afternoon heat, and wearing breathable clothing.

If you need to be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade and reapply sunscreen throughout the day.

Never leave children or pets in vehicles, and bring your pets inside during the heat of the day, too.