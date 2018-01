TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Multiple vehicles were vandalized on Tucson's west side Thursday night.

According to Deputy Gress with PCSD, the incident occurred in the Star Valley neighborhood near Casino Del Sol. At least 16 vehicles were involved in the vandalism.

Gress says that it is unclear at this time what was used to break the windows, but it could have been a BB gun or rocks.

There are currently no suspects or leads. If you have any information, call 88-CRIME.