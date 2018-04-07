Multiple agencies spread awareness on Drug Awareness Day

TUCSON, Ariz. - A number of police departments raised drug awareness on Friday.

Oro Valley Police Department sent a video of the event they held. There were 700 fifth graders from Oro Valley "flossing it up" at their event.

Tucson Police posted pictures on social of officers at Canada del Oro Riverfront Park. They talked to students about the tenth annual Drug Awareness Day. Marana Police Department was with TPD at the park.

Students from all over the metro area were at the park to "renew their commitment to a drug-free life."