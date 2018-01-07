Multiple agencies searching for car-jacking suspects

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Multiple agencies are searching for two suspects that are believed to be armed.

According to Deputy Cody Gress, PCSD took over a vehicle pursuit from USBP in three points for a stolen car. The chase led them to the area of El Con Mall.

TPD says the male and female suspects are involved in past violent crimes including an armed robbery.

Police are currently searching for the suspects in multiple areas ranging from Alvernon and Country Club to the El Con Mall.

There is currently no description of the suspects.

If you have any information on the suspect's whereabouts, call 9-1-1.

