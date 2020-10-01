Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Much of U.S. Southwest left parched after monsoon season

items.[0].image.alt
ORO VALLEY POLICE
cactusarrowOVPD1_1532549101280_93321734_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 4:11 PM, Oct 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-01 19:11:36-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Cities across the U.S. Southwest recorded their driest monsoon season on record this year.

Some locales received only a trace or no rain.

The seasonal weather pattern that runs from mid-June through September brings high hopes for rain and a cooldown in the desert region.

But like last year, it largely was a dud, leaving the region parched and prolonging the drought.

Las Vegas tied a record set in 1944.

Phoenix's monsoon season wasn't the driest, but the city had its hottest one on record.

Weather forecasters say the upcoming winter likely won't make up for the precipitation deficit.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.