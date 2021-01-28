Mt. Lemmon's Ski Valley opens Friday; Catalina Highway still closed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mount Lemmon's Ski Valley is set to open Friday just days after a winter storm passed over the mountain.

According to a tweet from Ski Valley, the lift is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with rentals open from 8:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Ski Valley is opening tomorrow, Friday Jan 29th. Due to COVID, the process has changed so be sure to get on https://t.co/43BhO7YwBh for details. Rentals open from 8:30-2 and lift open from 9-4. Masks and social distancing required. ⛷❄️⛷ — Mt. Lemmon Ski (@skithelemmon) January 28, 2021

As of Wednesday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says the road to Mt. Lemmon is only open to residents of the mountain and those who work there.

For the latest updates on road conditions, call 520-547-7510.