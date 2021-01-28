Menu

Mt. Lemmon's Ski Valley opens Friday; Catalina Highway still closed

KGUN9
Posted at 12:54 PM, Jan 28, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mount Lemmon's Ski Valley is set to open Friday just days after a winter storm passed over the mountain.

According to a tweet from Ski Valley, the lift is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with rentals open from 8:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

As of Wednesday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says the road to Mt. Lemmon is only open to residents of the mountain and those who work there.

For the latest updates on road conditions, call 520-547-7510.

