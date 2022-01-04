Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley opens following big snowfall

MT. LEMMON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monday was the first day skiers and snowboarders could ski the lemmon. Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley opened after receiving a big snowfall over the weekend.

People of all ages came from all over southern Arizona to ski and board.

"I was so excited last night just to see them open up that I called in today at work," Daniel Butler said.

Butler got up to the mountain to find a lot of other people had the same idea. The parking lot was filled with so many vehicles that cars started to park along the side of the road and walk to the mountain.

"It's been very good," Graham Davies the manager of the mountain said. "First day to be up skiing this year so it's a busy day."

Many of the visitors were new to the sport.

"We get a lot of first timers," Davies said. I" think we are a great feeder for the other areas because we get a ton of Tucsonans and their first-time skiing."

Brittany Mogler was on the slopes with her husband and some friends. It was just her second time snowboarding.

"Snowboarding is a lot cooler than I thought it would be," Mogler said. "It hurts but it's fun."

The mountain does not make any artificial snow, but hopes that they can keep skiers and snowboarders coming to the mountain by moving around snow until the next snowfall.

For the latest status of the mountain, click here.

----

