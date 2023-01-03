Watch Now
Mt. Lemmon opens with restrictions

All-wheel drive vehicles not allowed
Michael Stanley
A dusting of snow at Bear Wallow by Michael Stanley.
Posted at 4:25 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 18:25:41-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mt. Lemmon is open to certain types of vehicles, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Any vehicle with four-wheel-drive or chains are now allowed on the road to Mt. Lemmon.

However, deputies clarify all-wheel drive vehicles are not allowed.

Road conditions and other information can be found by calling the road closure hotline at (520) 547-7510.

