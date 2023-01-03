Mt. Lemmon opens with restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mt. Lemmon is open to certain types of vehicles, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Any vehicle with four-wheel-drive or chains are now allowed on the road to Mt. Lemmon.

However, deputies clarify all-wheel drive vehicles are not allowed.

Road conditions and other information can be found by calling the road closure hotline at (520) 547-7510.