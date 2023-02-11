Watch Now
Mt Lemmon Hotel sees 55 inches of snow

Greg Bradbury
Posted at 3:59 PM, Feb 11, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Mt Lemmon Hotel manager says the area has received 55 inches of snow, compared to the 66 inches of snow at Sky Valley.

Locals have been enjoying snow days on Mt Lemmon and while the current amount of snow isn't record breaking, it's getting close.

"This year we've been learnings some tough lessons with all the snow, where to put it, but also with how much snow, ice and sleet we've had at once, entire sections of snow sheets have been sliding off of the roofs," writes hotel management.

Another two feet of snow is expected to fall in the following week, but employees have been clearing the area for guests and visitors to have safe travels.

