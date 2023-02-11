Mt Lemmon Hotel sees 55 inches of snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Mt Lemmon Hotel manager says the area has received 55 inches of snow, compared to the 66 inches of snow at Sky Valley.

Locals have been enjoying snow days on Mt Lemmon and while the current amount of snow isn't record breaking, it's getting close.

"This year we've been learnings some tough lessons with all the snow, where to put it, but also with how much snow, ice and sleet we've had at once, entire sections of snow sheets have been sliding off of the roofs," writes hotel management.

Another two feet of snow is expected to fall in the following week, but employees have been clearing the area for guests and visitors to have safe travels.

The view from Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley with Mt. Graham in the distance and the moon over head. So far this year the ski resort has received 66 inches of snow and the hotel 55 inches. A few hundred feet in elevation makes a big difference. pic.twitter.com/qpoA4Z3MXr — Mt Lemmon Hotel (@Mtlemmonhotel) February 11, 2023