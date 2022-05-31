Mt. Lemmon campgrounds welcome crowds this Memorial Day

SUMMERHAVEN, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cool and serene escape. That's what you can expect atop Mt. Lemmon.

"It's always nice to come up here and be away from the city," said Jassi Sandhu.

"The cooler temperatures are better. It's so hot in Tucson," said Jude Tadeo.

The Tadeo Family stopped at Rose Canyon Campground on Memorial Day. The scenic spot is home to the only body of water on the mountain.

"The lake is actually owned by the U.S. Forest Service for firefighting, but Fish and Game has it stocked. You can fish it. You can hike around it," said Rose Canyon Campground Supervisor, Shane Rechcygl.

All 73 of Rose Canyon's campsites were full throughout the holiday weekend.

"We started getting busy on Thursday afternoon. We've had a steady amount of traffic all weekend," said Rechcygl.

Campers were asked to follow strict rules due to high fire danger.

"You can't have any firewood. You can't have an open fire at all. You can't use any charcoal or any open flame style grill," said said Rechcygl.

Rechcygl said it's all the ensure campers stay safe and make good memories with family and friends.

"Finding a free weekend can sometimes be tough. We are taking advantage of this one day off and took the hike up," said Jeenal Shah.

