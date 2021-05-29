Mt. Lemmon businesses ready as Tucsonans beat the heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — AAA says 34 million Americans are hitting the road for Memorial Day weekend. If you are traveling, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says you should check traffic and road conditions, plan a route with weather and terrain in mind, fill your gas tank and bring extra food and water, and share your travel plan with someone else.

Many in our area are heading up to Mount Lemmon to beat the heat. The businesses are ready.

"This is the kickoff of our season," Leanne Mack at the Mount Lemmon General Store said. "We are expecting a very busy weekend."

"I think it's a celebration," Samantha Beal the General Manager of the Cookie Cabin said. "People are like finally we can go out we can enjoy ourselves."