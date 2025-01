TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Reid Park Zoo has announced that Moyo the Giraffe is celebrating his first birthday.

It's Moyo's 1st birthday!🎂🦒Moyo's name means "heart" in Swahili, and he's been stealing ours since day one. Over the past year you may have seen him by his mother's side, Penny, or getting the zoomies around his father, Jasiri. We're all wishing Moyo the happiest of birthdays! pic.twitter.com/mshULjcsmd

