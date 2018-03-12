Moving truck rolls on I-10, minor injuries

Joey Greaber
3:07 PM, Mar 12, 2018
NORTHWEST FIRE DISTRICT

TUCSON, Ariz. - A moving truck rolled into the median on I-10 eastbound Monday.

According to NWFD, the incident happened just east of Pinal County.

Traffic has not been affected, but drivers should use caution.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

