Moving truck rolls on I-10, minor injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. - A moving truck rolled into the median on I-10 eastbound Monday.
According to NWFD, the incident happened just east of Pinal County.
Traffic has not been affected, but drivers should use caution.
The driver suffered minor injuries.
A moving truck has rolled into the median on I-10 eastbound just east of Pinal. No traffic closures but use caution if traveling in the area.