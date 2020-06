ORO VALLEY, ARIZ. — The town of Oro Valley is looking into rescheduling this summer's 'Movies on the Lawn' series as drive-in events.

As on now, Oro Valley's Parks and Recreation Department has canceled the series which was set to begin Sunday.

The town says the cancellation is due to concerns about people being able to socially distance at such a large event.

The movie events scheduled for July 18 and August 14 have also been canceled.