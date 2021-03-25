Movie posters at The Fox encourage community to mask up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Fox Theater in downtown Tucson is reminding the community to mask up in a creative way.

Earlier this year, Santa Fe artist Matthew Chase Daniel reached out to the Fox Theater with a unique offer.

His project, “Masking Movie Posters”, changes iconic movie posters including those from Zorro, The Lone Ranger, and The Man in the Iron Mask, with COVID-related titles and adds face masks to all of the characters.

The Fox says, the posters are part of a larger message campaign focused on re-opening the iconic theater, which closed during the pandemic. The theater hopes to bring entertainment back by early fall.

The posters are on display outside the theater, located at 17 West Congress Street.