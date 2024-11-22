Mountain View High School vandalized, burglarized overnight

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect in a recent burglary that took place at Mountain View High School overnight.

PCSD received a report of forced entry and vandalism at Mountain View, within the Marana Unified School District, according to a news release from the department.

The vandalism and theft were discovered by maintenance crews at 5:30 a.m.

The suspect (or suspects) broke windows, doors and computer monitors.

A racial slur was written on the whiteboard in one of the classrooms.

Surveillance video captured the image of at least one suspect, the news release said.

No one on the faculty or staff at Mountain View recognized the suspect.

PCSD is asking anyone with information to contact law enforcement or call 88-CRIME. They can also call MUSD's tip line at 1-520-518-4181.

The investigation is ongoing.