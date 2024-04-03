Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Mountain View High School lockdown lifted after report of weapon

PCSD, school reports all students and staff safe
Mountain View High School
Mountain View High School Facebook
Mountain View High School
Posted at 11:45 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 14:55:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE 11:54 a.m.

Pima County Sheriff's Department says the lockdown at Mountain View High School has been lifted. No injuries are reported.

MVHS staff have told KGUN 9 that there is currently no active situation at the school. Class schedules have resumed.

——

Mountain View High School is on lockdown Wednesday morning as of 11:27 a.m. due to a report of a minor with a weapon, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.

PCSD says that minor has been detained. Deputies are currently on campus checking for other potential threats.

According to a statement issued by the sheriff's department, there are no injuries reported.

This is a developing story. KGUN 9 will provide updates if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood