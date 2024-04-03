Mountain View High School lockdown lifted after report of weapon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE 11:54 a.m.

Pima County Sheriff's Department says the lockdown at Mountain View High School has been lifted. No injuries are reported.

MVHS staff have told KGUN 9 that there is currently no active situation at the school. Class schedules have resumed.

——

Mountain View High School is on lockdown Wednesday morning as of 11:27 a.m. due to a report of a minor with a weapon, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.

PCSD says that minor has been detained. Deputies are currently on campus checking for other potential threats.

According to a statement issued by the sheriff's department, there are no injuries reported.

This is a developing story. KGUN 9 will provide updates if more information becomes available.