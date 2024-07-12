Watch Now
Mountain lion spotted on TMC campus Friday

A mountain lion was caught on camera wandering a courtyard at Tucson Medical Center Friday. No patients, staff or visitors were harmed, according to TMC.
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jul 12, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An unexpected visitor was caught on camera Friday at Tucson Medical Center, 5301 E. Grant Road.

Video obtained by KGUN 9 shows a mountain lion peering into windows in a courtyard area of the medical campus. TMC says the area was secured, and an Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) crew was on-site to remove the mountain lion.

According to TMC, no patients, staff or visitors were at risk when the big cat was on the grounds. A spokesperson for AZGFD says they're working to determine if the mountain lion should be relocated to a wilderness area or to a zoo.

In the event that you come across a mountain lion AZGFD recently released best practices for remaining safe:

  • Do not approach the mountain lion in order to give it a path to escape
  • Report all mountain lion attacks to 911, and all sightings to AZGFD at (623) 236-7201
  • For the full list, visit AZGFD's guide on "Living with Mountain Lions"

