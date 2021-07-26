Watch
Mountain lion spotted in Ventana Canyon after heavy rain

Arizona Game and Fish Department
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jul 26, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With all the heavy rain in southern Arizona this weekend, the desert is coming alive -- and the wildlife is coming out.

The Arizona Game and Fish department shared a video Monday of a mountain lion in the Ventana Canyon area, caught on a home security camera. The AZGFD says the video was captured in the morning, and is the third such sighting in five years.

The department says animal sightings can be more frequent after heavy rainfall, but such a sighting of a mountain lion in that area is "routine."

The AZGFD is encouraging anyone who spots a mountain lion to report it by calling 623-236-7201 to help wildlife managers track the animals.

