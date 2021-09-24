Mountain lion spotted crossing Oracle near Catalina State Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A mountain lion crossed Oracle Road in Oro Valley with no trouble this week thanks to an underpass below the busy highway.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department of Tucson says the animal was captured by a game camera using the wildlife crossing in Oro Valley. It's the first time they've seen a mountain lion use that crossing, which also includes an overpass.

The lion was heading east, the AZGFD said, just north of Catalina State Park.

First ever images of a mountain lion using the wildlife underpass below Oracle Road north of Catalina State Park. The lion was moving west to east. The Oro Valley crossing, which includes an overpass, was built by @pimaarizona to provide wildlife with a safe corridor of movement. pic.twitter.com/NJBtUgDDJL — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) September 24, 2021

