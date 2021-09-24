Watch
Mountain lion spotted crossing Oracle near Catalina State Park

Arizona Game and Fish Department/Twitter
Mountain Lion spotted in Oro Valley crossing Oracle Road.
Posted at 4:02 PM, Sep 24, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A mountain lion crossed Oracle Road in Oro Valley with no trouble this week thanks to an underpass below the busy highway.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department of Tucson says the animal was captured by a game camera using the wildlife crossing in Oro Valley. It's the first time they've seen a mountain lion use that crossing, which also includes an overpass.

The lion was heading east, the AZGFD said, just north of Catalina State Park.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

