Mountain biking helps local Marine veteran recover after deployment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Up on Mt. Lemmon is where 37-year-old, Ryan Beamish, feels at home.

"It's that sense of freedom, just like when you were a kid," said Beamish.

Beamish feels most free when he hops on a mountain bike.

"Once you're on that bike, you're in your own world," said Beamish.

In 2007, Beamish was stationed overseas as a Marine when a large explosion almost took his life.

"In Kuwait, I lost a good friend," said Beamish.

After returning home, Beamish was diagnosed with PTSD and turned to mountain biking as an outlet to cope.

"It's the sense of freedom. It's the sense of independence. Getting back out there. That joy. The adrenaline," said Beamish.

He is passing that joy onto others. Even though Beamish calls Tucson home, he travels across the country with the non-profit Semper Fi and America's Fund to help wounded veterans and service members find happiness in a new way.

"They saw my passion for my brothers and sisters in arms. They saw my passion for bikes. It just kind of meshed," said Beamish.

Proof that something as simple as hoping on a bike, can change someone's life.

"Like any of us, we just want to have a purpose. They put me back in the fight. That's what I want to do. I just want to help," said Beamish.