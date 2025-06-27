Mountain biker rescued after crash in Catalina Mountains, PCSD says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Emergency crews responded Friday evening to rescue a mountain biker injured while riding in the Catalina Mountains.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, members of their Posse and Search and Rescue (PE/SAR) unit assisted in the rescue alongside the Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA), Golder Ranch Fire District, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s air unit.

The sheriff’s department says the rider’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the rider or the exact location of the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates.