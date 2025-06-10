Mount Lemmon Staycation Guide: Camping on a budget while doing it safely

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN). — Mount Lemmon often serves as an escape from the desert heat, so it’s important to know the basics of camping and what to expect.

The Coronado National Forest is in Stage 2 Fire Restrictions. Starr Farrell is the Public Affairs Officer for the Coronado National Forest and says the campgrounds reflect these restrictions.

“Our grills are gonna be covered, the fire pits are not gonna be available to you,” she says. “So bring up a propane-powered cooking device so that can be a small little portable one that you could put a pot on… something that if it were to tip over, it would automatically turn off.”

Athena Kehoe "Fire Restrictions" signs

Dispersed campgrounds won’t have amenities like bathrooms, picnic tables or storage for your food, but General Hitchcock offers these amenities and is first come, first served. A single-site campsite is $20 per night but with a Golden Age, Golden Access, Interagency Senior or Interagency Access Pass, it’ll cost you $10.

Although reservations are typically recommended or required for hotels, they aren’t as important for campsites.

“Most of the time, it’s perfectly okay and you can just come up for the day and decide you’re gonna do it spur of the moment,” Farrell explains.

So, how do campsites compare to hotel costs? Dispersed campsites on Mount Lemmon won’t cost you anything to stay there. Distinguished campsites, like General Hitchcock, will range between $10-20. But, Rose Canyon Campground can cost you $40 excluding taxes for one night.

“Make sure you bring cash because that’s all they’re gonna accept,” Farrell says. “Cash or checks at the campgrounds. There's no way to pay with a credit card.”

Hotels that are at least 3 stars are averaging about $100 per night in Tucson this weekend, excluding taxes.

David Green is an intern with the U.S. Forest Service and currently goes to college in Alabama. He has been camping a few times and says there is no better feeling than being out in nature.

“You don’t have a TV in front of you, you can go out and walk, do some cardio if you’d like, walk off your food. And, you know, just see nature,” he says.

Farrell also explains the importance of keeping your food locked up and remembering you're most likely surrounded by wildlife.

“Put the food back into your vehicles, store it away, make sure your windows are rolled all the way up so that something can’t just come in through a window,” she says.

Some campgrounds are closed this time of the year due to the heat and other variables, so make sure you check the list of opening campgrounds here before you set out.