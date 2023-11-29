Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Mount Lemmon seasonal gate closures announced

Mount Lemmon Ski Valley snow
<a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?title=User:Philcomanforterie&amp;action=edit&amp;redlink=1" class="new" title="User:Philcomanforterie (page does not exist)" style="text-decoration: none; color: rgb(165, 88, 88); background: none rgb(248, 249, 250); font-family: sans-serif; font-size: 13.3px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px;">Philcomanforterie</a>
Mount Lemmon Ski Valley
Mount Lemmon Ski Valley snow
Posted at 10:38 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 12:38:19-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to a Coronado National Forest media post on Wednesday, the following gates have been closed for the winter season: Ski Run Road, Marshall Gulch, Bigelow and Bear Wallow, Incinerator Road and General Hitchcock Campground. The post also stated the Organization Ridge Road gate will close on Dec. 4 and the Control Road will remain open through Dec. 14.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood