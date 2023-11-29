Mount Lemmon seasonal gate closures announced

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to a Coronado National Forest media post on Wednesday, the following gates have been closed for the winter season: Ski Run Road, Marshall Gulch, Bigelow and Bear Wallow, Incinerator Road and General Hitchcock Campground. The post also stated the Organization Ridge Road gate will close on Dec. 4 and the Control Road will remain open through Dec. 14.