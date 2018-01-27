Mount Lemmon residents take action to prepare cabins for another fire

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson has not seen a lot of moisture this year and that is really a concern to people living on Mount Lemmon worried another fire will spark up.

"It is not if, it's when," said Sally Crum, a resident on Mount Lemmon.

The community is coming together during regular meetings to figure out how they can prevent their cabins from burning down by creating defensible spaces around their property.

Crum says her family has owned a cabin on Mount Lemmon since the mid 50s. She says it survived the Aspen Fire back in 2003 and more recently the Burro Fire.

"We don't want to go through that again and the Burro Fire last year just opened everybody's eyes that it is going to happen again," she said.

Some home safety tips include cleaning roofs and gutters of dead leaves and pine needles, removing anything stored underneath decks, and clearing out any flammable material.

They are working to spread awareness to have residents clear their properties by May 5th, which is Wildfire Community Preparedness Day.

However, residents say a big problem is that most cabins are not occupied all year round and owners are letting their plants overgrow.

A Coronado National Forest Service spokesperson says they are working on a plan called Catalina-Rincon FireScape. This plan includes thinning trees and doing prescribed fires to reduce fire fuels on Mount Lemmon. Marshall Gulch is planned to be the first area treated.