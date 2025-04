TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is responding to a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle near South Cardinal Avenue and West Valencia Road.

According to PCSD, the motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries.

Westbound Valencia is closed at Cardinal. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. According to PCSD, the closure is expected to last several hours.

