SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say motorcyclist was fatally injured on a head-on collision with a SUV traveling the wrong direction on a Scottsdale freeway early Thursday morning and that impairment is suspected.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash that occurred at about 3 a.m. in northbound lanes of Loop 101.

The DPS said the SUV driver was uninjured and taken into custody. No identities were released.